Advisor Sharma chairs meeting on revival of business sector in J&K

The 4th meeting of the Committee constituted for exploring the ways and means for revival of the business sector in Jammu and Kashmir was held today under the Chairmanship of Advisor to Lt Governor, KK Sharma.

Members of the Committee including Financial Commissioner, Finance, Dr Arun Mehta, Commissioner/ Secretary Tourism, Zubair Ahmad, Chairman, Jammu Kashmir Bank, R.K Chibber, Director Industries Jammu, Anu Malhotra, Special Secretary Finance, Shamim Ahmad, Special Secretary Industries and Commerce M.M Gassi and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The Advisor said that the Government is keen for ensuring revival of business and trade activities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir like other parts of the country which have been badly impacted due to the Global Pandemic. He said that the exercise being undertaken is a step towards ensuring its revival by way of various government interventions and infusions.

The Advisor directed the Officers for coming up with a comprehensive document which would be incorporating the views and suggestions put forth by the Business fraternity of both the divisions including the inputs received from different departments like Tourism, Industries and Commerce, Finance for making a holistic projection for reviving economic activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said due care should also be taken for making recommendations in tune with the needs and demands related to trade and commerce activities. “We are aware of the difficulties being faced by the people associated with business activities, trade and commerce and also those entrepreneurs who are running their industrial units and would strive for ensuring their revival by way of interventions” he added.

Detailed discussions were held on various interventions much needed for business revival in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The suggestions given by different stakeholders during the marathon meetings held in Jammu and Srinagar including industrialists, tourism operators, small entrepreneurs and others related to trade and commerce besides the inputs and suggestions from Finance, Tourism, Industries and Commerce were discussed in detail, so that a comprehensive document can be made.