Advisor Sharma chairs meeting on revival of business sector in JK

The Committee constituted for exploring the ways and means for the revival of the business sector in Jammu and Kashmir met today under the Chairmanship of Advisor to Lt Governor KK Sharma.

Members of the Committee including Financial Commissioner, Finance, Dr Arun Mehta, Commissioner/ Secretary Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Diwedi, Commissioner/ Secretary Tourism, Zubair Ahmad, Chairman, Jammu Kashmir Bank, R.K Chibber and other senior officers attended.

Detailed discussions were held on various interventions needed for the much needed business revival in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It was decided that suggestions would be taken from different stakeholders including industrialists, Tourism operators, Small Entrepreneurs and others related to trade and commerce, so that a comprehensive document can be made.

The Committee also decided that detailed meetings would also be held with the both chambers of Jammu and Kashmir, besides also other trade federations so that they can also effectively project their view point and come up with suggestions as well as demands.

The Committee also decided that an Additional Secretary level officer from the Finance department would be appointed as nodal officer for liasoining with different organizations and taking their view points. Besides, people would also be made aware through advertisements in print and electronic media for coming up with suggestions for reviving the business sector in Jammu and Kashmir which has taken a severe hit like other parts of the country due to COVID-19.