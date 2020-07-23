Advisor Sharma discusses modalities for JKHDC, JKHC merger at BoD meeting

Advisor to the Lt Governor, KK Sharma today directed for making the Jammu and Kashmir Handloom Development Corporation (JKHDC) and Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts Corporation Limited (JKHC) more vibrant and financially viable so that these can effectively contribute to the economy and create the much-needed employment avenues by effectively marketing handmade products of the artisans of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Advisor was speaking at the Board of Directors meetings of JKHDC and JKHC convened to discuss merger of the twin corporations. Seeking effective measures for making the Corporations more vibrant and income generating units, the Advisor said the same is imperative for their sustenance as well. He said that bottlenecks, if any, impeding their smooth functioning needs to be resolved by technological interventions and scientific methods. He said better marketing of the traditional handmade handicrafts of Jammu and Kashmir is fundamental in making these real income generating ventures.

The Advisor directed for putting in place a robust mechanism for the revival and propagation of the traditional art and craft of Jammu and Kashmir especially Pashmina weaving, maintaining that the interventions so introduced should help to regain its popularity especially in the national and international market.

The Advisor asked the officers to go for re- profiling of showrooms, which includes formulating location specific plans, analysis of sale and demand of products in each branch. He said these measures would ensure that the products of the UT are marketed properly and the sale receipt of the Corporation register a marked increase. He said this would eventually ensure the self-sustenance of the PSUs.

While discussing the issues related to the merger, the Advisor directed for following a smooth procedure which would prove beneficial for both the Corporations with regard to the better management of human resource, up keep of the assets and their viability, and also effective settlement of pending liabilities.