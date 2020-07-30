Advisor Sharma for making JK Cements financially viable

Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, K K Sharma, today emphasized the need and significance of making the Jammu and Kashmir Cements more vibrant and financially viable so that it could emerge as a huge contributor towards economy of Jammu and Kashmir besides creating job avenues for local youth.

Advisor was speaking at the 103rd Board of Directors meeting of JK Cements Limited (JKCL) which was held here online today.

Financial Commissioner Finance, Arun Kumar Mehta, Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce, M K Dwivedi; Director General Planning, Sahibzada Bilal, Secretary Technical Power Development Department, Bashir Ahmed Dar, Chief Engineer Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited, Aijaz Dar and other senior officers participated in the meeting through Video conferencing from Srinagar while Director Geology and Mining, Vikas Sharma and Managing Director JKCL, Naresh Khajuria participated from Jammu.

Advisor, while enumerating the measures being taken up for revival of the company, said that the government is implementing several innovative initiatives for ensuring its revival as well as viability. He asked the Corporation officers to enhance the cement production so that it comes up as one of the major players in the cement industry and income generating unit. He asked the management and the company officials to work in tandem for effectively carrying out the revival programme. He also asked for removing bottlenecks, if any, in the Corporation functioning by adopting new technological interventions and scientific methods.

While discussing in detail the revival plan of the plants at Samba and Khrew, the meeting was told that necessary measures have already been taken up like working out modalities for the Memorandum of Understanding between the JKCL and the Industries and Commerce department besides providing much needed financial infusion. Further, it was decided that the Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce will take fortnightly review of working of the company for enhanced outcome.

The meeting also discussed in the detail various issues related to power supply, liabilities, human resource management and connected concerns of the Company.