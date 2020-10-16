Advisor Sharma for strategy to boost sale of Handicrafts

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K K Sharma today directed for framing a comprehensive marketing strategy so that the handicraft, handloom and other handmade craft items from J&K can be marketed in very effective manner pan India and globally increasing their reach and also contributing to their market increase.

Advisor directed the MD JKHHDC to go for re-profiling of showrooms which includes location specific plans, analysis of sale and demand of products in each branch. These measures would ensure that the products of the state are marketed properly and a sale receipt of the corporations registers a marked increase which would eventually ensure that these corporations are on the path of self-sustainment.

The Advisor also asked the Handloom Development Corporation to work on the finesse of the products including better switching and designing so that with the enhanced value of the products coupled with better marketing strategies will fetch better returns for the corporation. To increase the employability and providing better platform to the artisans to sell their products, the meeting decided to purchase goods from local artisans besides also coming up with a strategy of ensuring trickling down of profits to them as well.

While directing officers to explore various other non- conventional marketing methods, the Advisor directed for devising a mechanism and get in touch with leading e-commerce websites, so that the ambit of marketing of handicraft and handloom products is broadened and it also is popularized among the young generation besides also increasing the scope of providing these at doorsteps of various customers in untapped markets nationally as well as globally.