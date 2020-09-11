Advisor Sharma for upscaling efforts of startup programmes in J&K

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K K Sharma today called for upscaling the efforts of creating a favorable eco system for taking the startup programme in Jammu and Kashmir to its zenith.

The Advisor was interacting during the programme organized by Union Ministry of Industries and Commerce for declaration of Results of States Rankings for Startups and Entrepreneurship held through virtual mode wherein he was representing the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The felicitation ceremony was presided over by the Union Minister for Industries and Commerce, Piyush Goyal.

The concerned Ministries of different States and Union Territories also attended through their senior officers and functionaries.

It was given out that the key objective of the initiative is to encourage states and union territories to take proactive steps towards identifying good practices, assisting in mutual learning and strengthening the startup ecosystem within their jurisdiction. The second edition of this ranking was launched in 2019 in which 22 states and 3 union territories participated.