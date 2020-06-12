Business, Today's Paper
Advisor Sharma meets several traders, industrialists

Pic: J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma met several traders, industrialists and representatives of trade associations to take stock of their issues and concerns,here today.

The deputations who met the Advisor included Chairman Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, Muhammad Yaseen Khan; President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Sheikh Ashiq; former President KCCI, Ashraf Mir and  Industrialist, Shahid Kamili.

They demanded permission for operation of businesses in the UT and assured that all the protocols and health guidelines would be followed in letter and spirit during their business related activities.

The other issues which were discussed with the Advisor included special economic package for revival of industrial sector, waiving of loans, compensation to artisans associated with various handicrafts.

The deputations also demanded logistic support for transportation of Horticulture produce to outside markets.

The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the visiting deputations and assured that all the demands and grievances would be looked into for redressal on priority.

