Advisor Sharma reviews apple high density programme in JK

Advisor to Lt. Governor, KK Sharma today said that steps are underway for ensuring increase in horticultural produce of Jammu and Kashmir so that the quantum of fruit produce gets increased resulting in enhanced income of Horticulturalists.

He was speaking at a meeting convened to review Apple High density Programme which was attended by Director Horticulture Kashmir, AijazBhat and other senior officers.

Advisor on the occasion advised the Department to formulate a plan for import of elite bud wood/graft of super varieties for production of good plants as well as for distribution to farmers for better results.

Advisor stressed to cover all the feasible areas under High Density Programme including Jammu province.

He said that we have to ensure the successful implementation of the scheme so that all areas of Jammu and Kashmir are covered having potential of producing Apples.

The Director Horticulture Kashmir informed that till date 240 ha of land has been brought under the High Density Programme and Department is taking all steps to remove bottlenecks in the scheme and shall ensure that farmers are fully benefitted by this scheme.

Various issues related to scheme were also discussed threadbare in the meeting.

Director Horticulture Kashmir informed that the strategy of the Department is to cover fallow areas under High Density Plantation Programme and convert old orchard area under High Density Plantation as well.

It was also informed that Department has imported elite colonel root stock from Netherlands to achieve self-sufficiency in plant production so that dependence on import is minimized and presently 10.90 lacs root stock is available with the Department for multiplication/distribution purpose.