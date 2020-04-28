Advisor Sharma visits Ghatti Industrial Estate Kathua

Advisor to the LG, KK Sharma today undertook an extensive visit to the Ghatti industrial Estate coming up in the Kathua district to see the status of completion of this prestigious project, aimed at providing the necessary logistic and other support to the aspiring entrepreneurs besides catalyzing the industrial scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

MD SIDCO, Ravinder Kumar; Director Industries Jammu, Anoo Malhotra; DC Kathua, O P Bhagat also accompanied the Advisor during the visit.

The Advisor was informed that that the industrial estate comprises of 3502 Kanal of land of which 3160 Kanal is in possession of SIDCO, 121 Kanal of land has been allotted to different Government departments like PDD, Police and for construction of common facility centers like power grids and other facilities.

He was also told that 321 kanal of land has been allotted to Government departments and to a Biotech park. 146 Kanal of land has been allotted to 31 private entrepreneurs for setting up their units and 1180 kanal of land is available to be allotted to individual industrial units.