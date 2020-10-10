Advisor Sharma visits Shopian fruit mandi

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K K Sharma, today visited fruit mandi Aglar Shopian and reviewed the development activities being executed there.

During his visit to Mandi Fruit Growers Association, Traders and Civil Society members met the Advisor and apprised him of their issues. President Fruit Growers Association, Mohammad Ashraf, apprised the Advisor of several issues and demands which included smooth plying of fruit trucks on National Highway and other hardships. Regarding de-congestion of traffic on national highway and Mughal road, the Advisor said that the matter would be taken up at the appropriate forum for an early redressal.

Advisor also visited and reviewed the functioning of various units including Orchard Fresh Cold Chain Private Limited, Green Valley Estates and Firdous Cold Storage Aglar Shopian and other units.