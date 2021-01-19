Agriculture department Kashmir, JKHMC join hands for marketing, trading of vegetables

To provide vegetable growers with marketing facilities for their produce, the Directorate of Agriculture Kashmir today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with J&K Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (JKHMC) Ltd.

The MoU was signed between Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal and Managing Director JKHPMC Shafat Sultan.

The Director said the step is going to boost direct linkage between the farmers and the markets with a robust platform for better price realization vis-à-vis income generation. He reiterated the commitment of the department for exploring all possibilities of marketing the fresh vegetables through the hypermarket chain in Kashmir valley as also through leading retail business chain PAN India.

He also said the departments will associate/ introduce JKHPMC in the Department of Agriculture, Kashmir’s vegetable market / trading chain for value addition and scaling up.

Managing Director JKHPMC Shafat Sultan on the occasion said that the corporation has the mandate of processing various horticulture products of J&K and their marketing. JKHPMC offers farmers alternative marketing channels for promoting their fruits and vegetables (Fresh & Dried).

After signing the MoU, Corporation will generate business for trading / marketing of the fresh and dried vegetable both within and outside J&K.