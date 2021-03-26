Agriculture Dept organizes Farmers Workshop at Baramulla

To acquaint farmers with latest farming techniques and know-hows, Agriculture department Baramulla today organized a daylong workshop cum seminar at Dak Bungalow, here, in which farmers in large numbers among other stakeholders showed their participation.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar presided over the programme whereas senior functionaries of agriculture and allied departments, district and sectoral officers and other concerned officers were present in the workshop.

On the occasion, the experts educated the farmers about different means and methods in order to enhance the quantum of production as well as productivity from their agricultural fields. They also threw light on different latest and scientific techniques that can be used to leverage the agricultural produce.

The DC in his address complimented the farmers for participating in the seminar and stressed upon the concerned authorities to disseminate awareness among the farmers about the latest and productive farming practices. He added that adoption of such practices will create more and more livelihood opportunities and will help in achieving the goal of doubling the farmers’ income.

The DC also emphasized for exploring new and scientific farming techniques for value addition of agricultural products adding that adoption of such measures will help to improve the condition of farmers by getting fair and better remunerative price for their produce.

Kumar termed the optimum utilization of farming resources more especially irrigation water vital for sustainable agriculture and informed that a vibrant campaign under Jal Shakti Abhiyan will be launched in the next month during which various water bodies and reservoirs shall be restored so that this precious resource is conserved for its fruitful utilization.

He added that there is a need to realize the vision of ‘Per Drop More Crop’ that has been launched under the centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchay Yojana scheme.

Meanwhile, Chief Agriculture Officer Baramulla Mohammad Yousuf Shah presented a brief description wherein he highlighted the aims and objectives of organizing the seminar. He said the district has achieved a substantial progress in production as well as in productivity of some major food crops and there is a need to utilize the requisite potential through proper intervention of result oriented means and methods.

Earlier, the DC inaugurated the demonstration camp in which some valuable farming tools and machinery were displayed so that farmers get the first hand appraisal of the same.