'AI to make banking more inclusive'

Banking in the future will combine artificial and human intelligence (AI+HI) to be more collaborative, personalised, inclusive, deliver better products and consumer experience, Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari has said.

Building a scalable model for leveraging the full potential of data and AI will be central to driving innovation and digital transformation across industries, and particularly in the banking and financial sector, Maheshwari wrote in a foreword to a white paper released by the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT). “We’re already seeing more innovation than ever in fintech as people are depending less on physical wallets and using more of digital payment mechanisms,” Maheshwari said.

Aimed at supporting banks in their AI journey, IDRBT in association with Microsoft has worked out a framework and strategy for the successful adoption of AI for accelerated innovation and growth.