IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 18, 2021, 11:43 PM

AirAsia announces free rescheduling of bookings till May 15

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 18, 2021, 11:43 PM
AirAsia India has announced free rescheduling on all flights for bookings till May 15, 2021.

In a statement, the airline said that guests can now make unlimited changes for all bookings and changes made till May 15, irrespective of the travel dates, without incurring any flight change fees.

“To ensure that its customers continue to have the greatest flexibility if their travel plans change with increased uncertainty and travel restrictions, the airline has extended this offer on its new website www.airasia.co.in as well as other major booking channels,” it said.

The airline said that it left no stone unturned in adopting a multi-layered approach to offering safe and seamless travel for guests from booking to check-in and arrival. All aircraft undergo deep cleaning and sanitation, while cabin disinfection takes place before each flight, it said.

