AirAsia launches non-stop service between Mumbai and Srinagar

AirAsia India has launched two new routes connecting Mumbai with Guwahati and Srinagar.

In a statement, the airline said it expanded its network by commencing operations on new sectors from 19th Sept 2020.

Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, AirAsia India, said “Sensing the demand for more connectivity from the financial capital to Guwahati and Srinagar, we decided to launch these new routes before the festive season and aim to help patrons with a convenient, enhanced and safe travel experience.”

