Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 16, 2021, 12:25 AM

Airlines gain altitude, but will fly into losses this fiscal, too

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 16, 2021, 12:25 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Domestic airlines are expected to log net losses in FY22 on the back of lower domestic air traffic compared with pre-pandemic levels, together with high fuel prices, ratings agency Crisil said.

However, the agency said that these net losses will be 35-40 per cent below the ones reported for fiscal 2021 mark at Rs 9,500- Rs 10,000 crore.

Trending News

Convert resettlement dreams of KPs into reality: BJP leader to RSS

Representational Image

Peoples' developmental aspirations not respected: NC

NC condoles demise of Mukhtar Ahmad Zargar

File Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Muneer Hussain

A Crisil Ratings study of the top three airlines, which account for 78 per cent of total passenger traffic, noted: “A resurgence of Covid-19 infections across the country — especially in Mumbai and Delhi, which account for 36 per cent of overall air traffic – is expected to stall the recovery seen over the past six months.”

“In fact, average daily domestic passenger air traffic has fallen in April by almost 20 per cent to 2.35 lakh compared to February 2021.”

Nonetheless, it said that domestic traffic, which accounts for 75 per cent of airline revenues, is expected to surge 120-130 per cent this fiscal on a low base though it will still be significantly lower at 70 per cent of fiscal 2020 level.

Latest News
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

CRPF personal dies in Shopian

File Photo

Global cases spike for 7th consecutive week: WHO

Take immediate steps to control COVID-19: CPI (M) Politbureau to Govt

File Photo of NC provincial president Devender Rana

Rana emphasizes role of teaching fraternity in securing academic future of youngsters

“Domestic traffic fell 85 per cent in the first half of last fiscal due to lockdowns and restrictions on operations,” said Gautam Shahi, Director, Crisil Ratings.

“Despite the second wave-induced fresh curbs, which will temper recovery, domestic traffic in the first half of this fiscal is likely to be 3.5-4 times higher on-year, on a low base. The second half should see good recovery in traffic, supported by acceleration in the vaccination drive and people gradually taking to travel after prolonged stay at home.”

Besides, a gradual recovery in international operations in the second half of fiscal 2022 will also boost traffic, it said. But, airlines have also seen their cost of operations spurt due to a rise in the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), a key cost head for them.

Related News