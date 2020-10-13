Airtel, Aakash Educational Services partner to launch TV channels for JEE, NEET coaching

Bharti Airtel DTH arm Airtel Digital TV and coaching institute Aakash Educational Services on Tuesday launched two dedicated TV channels for preparation of medical and engineering entrance exams.

These channels are available for free preview till October 21, Airtel said in a statement.

Subscribers will have to pay Rs 247 per month each to access the channels — Aakash Edu TV-JEE and Aakash Edu TV-NEET.

The channels, launched on the Airtel Digital TV platform, will provide coaching sessions to students who are preparing for the entrance exams — Joint entrance examination and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.