Airtel Business launches Customer Advisory Board

Airtel Business, the B2B unit of Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), today announced the launch of its Customer Advisory Board with the objective of making its customers equal stakeholders in its product development journey. The Board will have representation from Airtel’s top enterprise customers cutting across a diverse set of industries/sectors.

In a statement the company said, “The Board will meet at regular intervals to deliberate and offer counsel on customer issues and emerging technology trends to help Airtel Business align its innovation roadmap to the strategic requirements of its customers and create the right solutions for the market. The forum will also provide Airtel’s key enterprise customers an early view of the advanced capabilities that the company is building. For more details http://www.airtelbusinessinsights.com/customer-advisory-board/”

Commenting on the launch, Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO – Airtel Business said: “The formation of the Customer Advisory Board is a step towards engaging even more deeply with our customers to get insights into how we can help them accelerate their digital transformation journeys. It is a privilege for us to be able to collaborate with some of the brightest minds in the Indian industry to co-create products based on shared vision of the future.”

Airtel will be sharing the insights from the customer advisory board and its larger set of customers with the wider industry, in the form of Airtel Business Insights reports.