Airtel CEO Vittal warns customers against cyber frauds

Representational Image [Source: Flicke/ Patterson]
Bharti Airtel CEO (India, South Asia) Gopal Vittal has warned the telco’s 321 million plus subscribers against increased number of cyber frauds wherein the customer is duped into installing apps that can track all accounts installed in the device. Vittal also warned against frauds related to digital payments where a subscriber’s one-time password (OTP) and UPI details are accessed to make payments.

In his latest letter, Vittal highlighted out two ways in which the frauds are happening. One, fraudsters pretending to be Airtel employees call or SMS the subscriber saying his Know Your Customer (KYC) is incomplete. The customer is asked to install the “Airtel Quick Support” app from Google Play store but in reality no such app exists.

When the customer tries to install it, he/she is redirected to TeamViewer Quick Support app. This app allows the fraudster to remotely take over the device and accounts associated with the device. “And so, if the customer does install it, they allow the fraudster into all their accounts connected to the device,” the CEO said.

