Business, Today's Paper
Airtel customers paying over Rs 499/month to get preference on network

Bharti Airtel on Monday said it will give preference to platinum mobile customers, who pay Rs 499 and above per month for post paid connection, on its 4G network.

The platinum customers will get better 4G speed on Bharti Airtel network compared to other customers.

“Airtel has deployed advanced technologies that give its Platinum mobile customers preference on the network. As a result all Platinum customers will experience faster 4G speeds. As part of the Airtel Thanks program, all postpaid mobile customers on Rs 499 and above plans are designated as Platinum,” the company said in a statement.

In addition, Airtel Platinum customers will get “red carpet customer care” with preferential service at call centres and retail stores.

“All Airtel call centres and retail stores have dedicated staff to attend to Platinum customers on priority and cut down on waiting time,” the company said.

Airtel will also home deliver 4G sim to platinum customers, according to the statement. “It has been our endeavour to offer a differentiated service experience to our Platinum mobile customers as part of the Airtel Thanks program. 

