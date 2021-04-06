Airtel joins hands with Apollo 24/7 to enable e-healthcare services

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Apollo 24/7, the fastest growing health App in India to offer a wide range of e-healthcare services to its customers as part of their exclusive Thanks benefits.

In a statement the company said that the Airtel Platinum and Gold customers will get complimentary membership to Apollo Circle – a one of its kind program that makes healthcare access simpler through digital technologies. The services include Online Consultation, Diagnostics, Pharmacy and Wellness facilities.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, BhartiAirtel said, “In the post-Covid world, customers are increasingly looking for contact-less healthcare journeys. We are delighted to join hands with Apollo 24/7 to allow our Thanks customers to access best-in-class healthcare digitally from the safety of their homes.”