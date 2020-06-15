Business, Today's Paper
Airtel launches SSA solution for MSMEs

Airtel Payments Bank today announced the launch of ‘Suraksha Salary Account’ – an innovative salary account for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Suraksha Salary account has been designed specifically for this consumer cohort. Through this innovative account construct, MSMEs and other organisations will be able to make cashless payments and also provide a financial security blanket to their employees. Suraksha Salary account offers a wide range of benefits including Hospicash Insurance and Personal Accidental insurance cover given the low penetration of insurance in India.

