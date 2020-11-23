Airtel, Vedantu to offer tele-education

Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) and Vedantu, the pioneer in LIVE online learning, today announced an innovative partnership to make quality education accessible to students across India by leveraging the deep reach of Airtel.

In a statement, the company said that under the partnership, two dedicated DTH channels – Vedantu Materclasses – will be available exclusively to the 17 MnAirtel Digital TV customers at the highly affordable price of Rs. 4 per day. The channels will cater to students from Classes 6 to 10 and Classes 11 to 12 respectively and will cover Maths and Science. The learning will be delivered by best-in-class faculty including graduates from IIT and AIIMS with proven track records in teaching. The medium of teaching will be a mix of English and Hindi with plans underway to add regional language content, where possible.

11 hours of fresh interactive content will be available daily to students with repeat telecast for students who missed the class or want to revise the content.