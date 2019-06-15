Al Khuddam holds draw of lots for Hajj aspirants

In a first, Al- Khuddam Hajj and Umrah Services organized draw of lots for intending pilgrims.

According to Managing Director of Al Khuddam, Sheikh Feroz, the company had got a quota of 36 seats for Hajj 2019.

“This year apart from private quota which Hajj and Umrah operators received, the Hajj Committee of India provided additional seats whose travel we have to facilitate on rates prescribed by Hajj committee,” he said.

“To distribute this quota we held a draw of lots today, for which we received 120 applications. Out of which throw qurrah we selected 36 pilgrims.”

The function to organise draw of lots was attended by Chief Executive officer J&K Hajj Committee, Abdul Salam, President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Sheikh Ashiq and others.