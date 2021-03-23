Alfa Suzuki launches new scooty models in Srinagar, Anantnag

Alfa Suzuki, authorized Dealers of Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), today launched NEW ACCESS 125 and NEW BURGMAN STREET scooties with Bluetooth® enabled digital console.

According to a statement issued here, the product was unveiled at the Srinagar showroom by Chairman Alfa Group, Fayaz Ahmad Ahangar in presence of Tanvir Ahmad Khan (Branch Head, J&K Bank, New Secretariat Road), Sheikh Mudasir (Advance Section, JK Bank New Secretariat Road), Managing Directors and entire staff of Alfa Suzuki. The products have been launched at Anantnag showroom as well. Commenting on the features of Bluetooth® enabled digital console, the company in the statement said the State-of-the-art technology that lets you sync your mobile phone seamlessly with your vehicle’s console, developed by SMIPL to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, call & SMS alert display, WhatsApp alert, estimated time of arrival alerts, missed call alert and caller id, over speed warning and phone battery level display. “The technology has been developed keeping the requirements of today’s young customer in mind, who always want to stay connected but don’t want to compromise on his/her safety by using a phone while riding a two-wheeler. All the customer has to do is download the Suzuki Ride Connect app and connect with their scooter using Bluetooth to access all functions that also include speed warning, last parked location, trip sharing, etc,” it said.

The New Access 125 with Bluetooth® enabled digital console and the New Burgman Street with Bluetooth® enabled digital console are now available in brand new colour options and are priced at INR 81030 and INR 87050 (Ex-showroom, Srinagar) respectively.