All-new Renault Duster unveiled in Srinagar

Renault Srinagar, Lasjan Bypass on Monday unveiled the all new Duster equipped with 25 brand new features and technology enhancements.

The car was unveiled by noted journalist Yusuf Jameel in presence of management and staff of Srinagar Automotive Private Limited. Also, large number of Bankers and Financers were present.

The iconic new Renault Duster looks bolder with the new tri-winged full chrome grille, new dual tone body color front bumper which features muscular skid plates, new signature projector headlamps with Led DRLs that sync perfectly with the dominating and broad hood, said a spokesman.

The new Duster offers a high ground clearance of 205 mm while the AWD version offers a ground clearance of 210 mm along with high approach and departure angles to accommodate Indian road conditions and consumer preferences.

The new Renault Duster is equipped with a host of active and passive safety features like Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), driver and passenger airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder and speed alert. The all new Renault Duster starts at an attractive price of Rs 8.14 lakh.

With the superior mileage and high localization level, Renault Duster has best-in-class maintenance. Renault is also offering complementary Road Side Assistance for 4 years.