Allot spaces for exhibitions outside: KCCI urges Govt

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the government to allot spaces at domestic and international exhibitions to it so that the apex Chamber would further facilitate the participation of various stakeholders.

According to statement, the representatives of Papier Machie artisans sought KCCI’s involvement in papier machie work allotted by the government especially at religious places.

“The Chamber stressed the need of creating self help groups/societies with adequate Financial Assistance from the Government for upliftment of Handicraft Sector,” said president KCCI Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad during interaction with Mehmood Shah, Director Industries & Commerce and Masrat-Ul –Islam, Director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir.

“The stakeholders stated that charging of GST on handicrafts had adversely affected production and marketing of this sector.”

Ashiq raised the problems by the faced by manufacturers and artisans dealing with handicrafts.

To mitigate the sufferings of artisans and weavers, he stressed upon the need to extend benefits to this sector on the lines of Government constituted Constructive Workers Development Board and recognising Artisans an weavers under the category of skill labour.

He also urged the government to create Handicraft Export Promotion Council.

“It was also suggested that Handicrafts, Manufacturers and Artisans be recognised as MSME units on the pattern of Orissa Government MSME (Handicraft) Policy.”

The statement said exporters and manufacturers of handicraft products raised the issue of lack of marketing support from the government and not declaring handicraft units as MSME units.

“Stocks worth more than Rs 500 crores were reportedly lying unsold in the handicrafts sector nd Governmental intervention for lifting them was demanded.”

According to KCCI statement, Mehmood Shah informed them that with new classification of MSME, maximum units shall come under category of MSME including handicraft units and what is needed is registration under Udyog Adhaar Card.

He also asked them to get involved in establishing Common Facility Centres for different Handicraft products.

Director, Handcrafts & Handloom, Masrat-Ul –Islam said there was necessity of establishing craft development parks to promote Kashmiri craft.

On the request of Chamber, the statement said that Director, Handcrafts & Handloom assured to allot 68 stalls to handicraft manufactures and artisans in the exhibition at nominal rates.