Allow smooth transportation of cherry: CPI (M)

CPI (M) leader Ghulam Nabi Malik on Saturday urged the administration to allow smooth transportation of Kashmir’s first crop of cherry fruit, expected to cross the 11,000-metric tonne mark this year, to outside mandis in view of its short life span.

“If Cherry is not transported immediately, it would perish before reaching its destination which would cause immense losses to the fruit growers. The administration must introduce a market intervention scheme to purchase the produce at proper rates,” Malik said.

He also sought intervention of government to compensate those whose crop was damaged due to the hailstorm.