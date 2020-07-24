Allowing outside labour amid pandemic surprising: CCIK

Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industries- Kashmir (CCIK) has expressed concern over the growing cases of coronavirus and said bringing outside workforce in Kashmir despite rise in the fatal COVID-19 cases was “surprising”.

In a statement, President Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Khan and Secretary General Tariq Rashid Ghani, CCIK questioned the efficacy of the present lockdown when there is no let up in the COVID-19 cases reported on a daily basis.

CCIK has also asked the government to take them on board while formulating stringent measures which are affecting them directly.

“Authorities should also take on board experts like scientists, economists, businessmen and social activists on disaster management.”

“We fail to understand why administration is allowing outside workforce to enter the valley without screening for Covid-19 which has put the populace at high risk.” the statement said.