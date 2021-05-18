Alnoor Agri Pvt Ltd donates ambulance to District Hospital Pulwama

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer ul haq Chowdary today handed over an ambulance equipped with modern facilities to CMO Pulwama.

Pertinently, the ambulance has been donated by Alnoor Agri Pvt Ltd, a private industrial company, located in Lassipora Industrial Area of Pulwama to District Hospital Pulwama as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said the ambulance will be very helpful for the hospital to serve its healthcare operations in a better way especially during these Covid times. He commended the organisation for such noble initiative and hoped people would work together in different ways to cope with the incumbent situation.

He said the administration is making dedicated efforts to mitigate effects of the pandemic and urged upon trusts and other prospective donors to work alongside the authorities in this fight against the deadly disease.

Besides, GM DIC Pulwama, President of Industrial Unit Lassipora and other concerned officials attended the ceremony.