Altaf Bukhari welcomes air freight subsidy on fruits

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday welcomed the Government of India’s decision to provide 50 percent transportation subsidy for air transportation for notified fruits and vegetables from Himalayan states to any place in the country.

According to KNS, Bukhari however, demanded that the fruits like Cherry, Plum and Peach be covered under the freight subsidy scheme applied to Jammu and Kashmir. Bukhari extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and ministry of Food Processing Industries for this significant decision which has provided a sigh of relief to the fruit growers of this region.

“This decision is bound to help the growers in a long way to gain better yield for their produce. In view of the plight of fruit growers of J&K particularly associated with the Cherry, Plum and Peach, I, hope the government of India will also include these fruits in the list of notified fruits from the Himalayan States for their transportation to outside J&K markets for better sales,” he pleaded. Stating that the COVID19 lockdown has badly affected the fruit growers in J&K as they could not transport their produce through Srinagar-Jammu National Highway or Mughal Road to outside markets.

Bukhari stressed on the need for inclusion of fresh fruits with small shelf life under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Operation Greens Scheme TOP to TOTAL in which 50 percent transportation subsidy is now made available for air transportation for 41 notified fruits and vegetables from North-Eastern and Himalayan states to any place in India. Apni Party president also urged Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, to take up the issue with the government of India so as to ensure the dropped out fruits of J&K are enlisted in the freight subsidy scheme to be executed by the ministry of food processing industries, the government of India.