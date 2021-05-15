Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 2:08 AM

Amazon India launches new free video streaming service mini TV

UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 2:08 AM

Amazon India on Saturday launched a free video streaming service called miniTV which will available within the Amazon Android app.

The company said that ad-supported miniTV has professionally created and curated content across web-series, comedy shows, tech news, food, beauty, fashion and more.

Currently available for Android, miniTV will be extended to iOS app and mobile web over the coming months.

With this launch, Amazon has two video entertainment offerings — miniTV and Prime Video.

“miniTV is completely free and it does not require a separate app. Prime Video requires a Prime subscription and offers a collection of award-winning Amazon Originals, latest movies and TV shows, in English and 9 Indian languages,” the company said in a statement.

The curated content includes leading studios such as TVF, Pocket Aces and leading comedians.

In the coming months, miniTV will add many more new and exclusive videos, Amazon India said.

