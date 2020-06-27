ANBA initiatives reviewed in Jammu

Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Manoj Dwivedi today exhorted upon General Managers of District Industries Centres (DIC)s to effectively pursue the implementation of provisions of announcements under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and provide inputs on the achievements made in their respective districts by keeping a close liaison with the Lead Bank Officer and the District Officer of State Bank of India.

He said “Out of the total Package of Rs 20 Lakh Crore- equivalent to 10% of India`s GDP under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the share dedicated to MSME has been pegged at Rs 3.0 Lakh Crore for grant of collateral Free Automatic Loans for Business including MSME, Rs 20000 Crores for Subordinate Debt for Stressed MSMEs and Rs 50,000 Crore for equity infusion for MSME through Fund of Funds.”