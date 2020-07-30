'Android malware 'BlackRock' may steal banking data'

The country’s cyber security agency has issued an alert against an Android malware, dubbed ‘BlackRock’, that has the potential to “steal” banking and other confidential data of a user.

It can extract credentials and credit card information from over 300 apps such as email, e-commerce apps, social media apps, besides banking and financial apps, the CERT-In said in an advisory.

The “attack campaign” of this ‘Trojan’ category virus is active globally, said the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In), the national technology arm to combat cyberattacks and guard Indian cyber space.

“It is reported that a new Android malware strain dubbed ‘BlackRock’ equipped with datastealing capabilities is attacking a wide range of Android applications. “The malware is developed using the source code of Xerxes banking malware which itself is a variant of LokiBot Android Trojan,” the advisory said.