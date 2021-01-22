Anil Ambani arrives in Kashmir

Anil Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Group, along with his family arrived in Kashmir on Friday. The top-notch businessman straightway drove to world famous ski resort Gulmarg.

“Yes he is in Gulmarg,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom, told Greater Kashmir. “I have no further details,” he said.

Ambani, officials said, arrived at Srinagar International Airport Friday late afternoon, along with four other family members. “He drove straight to Gulmarg in a police escort,” officials said.

They said that Ambani and family are staying at the Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa amid tight security. “He is here on a four day trip along with his family,” a senior government official told Greater Kashmir.

His visit to snow bound Gulmarg comes in the wake of prediction of fresh snowfall from Saturday evening in most parts of Kashmir.

Ski resort Gulmarg received good number of visitors this winter as almost all the hotels and tourist huts were booked for weeks altogether. The high-end Khyber Resort and Spa at Gulmarg was fully sold out till the middle of January 2021.

This is not Ambani’s first visit to Kashmir; in 2012 after landing in Srinagar he had decided to proceed towards the tourist resort of Pahalgam. However, on the way to the tourist spot, he had got stuck in a massive traffic jam near Panthachowk on the Srinagar outskirts, forcing him to cancel his proposed Pahalgam visit and return to a Srinagar hotel.

In the same year he was spotted clicking pictures in the Tulip Garden and along the banks of Dal Lake.