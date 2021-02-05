Annual General meeting of JK Minerals Ltd held|Dwivedi for development of mineral based industry for job creation

Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi today chaired 48th annual general meeting JK Minerals as member & representative of Lieutenant Governor.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director JKML, Vikram. K. Gupta; Director General Planning & Monitoring Department, Shahzada Bilal Ahmad; Director Industries & Commerce Kashmir, Nazim Zai Khan; Additional Secretary Finance Department, Rajneesh Gupta; Financial Advisor / CAO JKML, Zia – Ur– Rehman, and Company Secretary, Mir Irfan, held here at Civil secretariat Jammu.

The Managing Director placed before the shareholders the Annual financial Statements of the corporation which were in arrears and performance during the FY 2019-20. He informed that despite the COVID-19 crisis which had far reaching economic and social repercussions, J&K Minerals has shown a satisfactory performance and has to deliver much needed raw material to the mineral based industries in UT of J&K.

He said that the Corporation, for the first time, ventured into minor mineral exploitation & operationalized four minor mineral blocks in Jammu region which has led to increased cash flow besides acting as a nodal Agency for supply of construction material like Sand, Boulders, Nalla Muck / RBM etc. for various prestigious projects of UT of J&K.

The Commissioner-Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, while appreciating the efforts of the management for making the corporation more vibrant amid COVID-19 pandemic. He directed the company to explore possibilities of further mineral extraction in Jammu & Kashmir in collaboration with central PSUs like National Mineral Development Corporation/ National Mineral Exploration Corporation etc. “This will help to develop the mineral based Industries in the UT of J&K and create more employment in the region” he added.

The Managing Director extended gratitude to all the stakeholders, bankers and customers, on behalf of the Board of Directors and thanked each member of the J&K Minerals family for their hard work and commitment.