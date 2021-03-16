Another roadshow held at Raipur

Continuing with its promotional campaigns across the country, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism organised another roadshow at Raipur, Chhattisgarh to strengthen the bond with the city and tap the market of central India.

The promotional show was organised in collaboration with Domestic Tour Operators Association Kashmir. The event was attended by Ranu Sahu Managing Director Chhattisgarh Tourism Board as Chief Guest. The officials of Jammu and Kashmir tourism include Dr. Javid-ur-Rehman, Assistant Director Tourism Kashmir, C.B Kaul, Deputy Manager JKTDC who briefed the gathering about J&K’s vast tourism potential.

The officials impressed upon the intending tourists from Chattisgarh to visit J&K where tour and travel agents, hospitality sector and houseboat industry are offering special seasonal rates and highlighted the tour itineraries to major hill stations like Yusmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Doodhpathri, Patnitop, Sanasar, Surinsar, Bhaderwah, besides pilgrimage sites like Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Shri Amarnathji Holy Cave, Kheer Bhawani temple, Shankaracharya temple, Martand Sun Temple, etc.