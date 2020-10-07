Apex panel to oversee online career guidance

General Administration Department today constituted an apex and two district level committees in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts for implementation of ‘online career guidance’ for the students of Jammu and Kashmir through web-application.

In the apex level committee, the GAD order says, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, has been appointed as chairman with seven members and one member secretary.

This committee will monitor the implementation of career guidance for students of the Union Territory through web-application on a monthly basis. Meanwhile, the district level two committees have been constituted i.e. Ganderbal and another in Udhampur district.