Apiculture, Mushroom Sectors to be developed on modern lines

Joint Director (Agriculture) Apiculture and Mushrooms, Farooq Ahmad Shah today convened a meeting to review the Mushroom and Apiculture Schemes of Kashmir Division.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Ahmad Shah said that Joint Directorate for Apiculture and Mushroom has been created for development of these two sectors to new heights through introduction of new technologies. Joint Director Agriculture informed the participants that all the Demonstration cum Training Centres (DCTCs) will be upgraded during the current year to serve as model training centres for the benefit of farmers associated with these sectors.

He said comprehensive plans have been formulated so that more and more young people are roped-in to adopt these highly remunerative enterprises.

It was emphasized on all the officers to prepare a training calendar so that necessary training to the interested farmers are imparted in this regard.

The chair was informed that necessary steps for making available readymade pasteurized compost and quality spawn have already been taken so that the same is provided to the mushroom growers at reasonable rates.