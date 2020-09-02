'Apple growers adopting modern techniques'

Director Horticulture has lauded the efforts of progressive apple grower at Drabgam who has installed mini apple grading line in his orchard to classify the different grages of apple in terms of size, color, shape and quality. This is the first mini apple Grading line installed in an apple orchard in the south Kashmir.

Director Horticulture Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Bhat during a visit to this farmer’s orchard said that \the accuracy of mini grading line is much accurate and the apple grading done by mini grading line fetches high rates as compared to manual grading.

“Modern technologies have been introduced in horticulture along with different varieties of apple crop. However, most of Fruit Growers are still holding their traditional way in horticulture, there is a need to adopt new technology and machinery,” he said horticulture department has also put open invitation to fruit growers to put their suggestions and share their experiences so that horticulture department can implement them on ground. Meanwhile, Director Horticulture also said that the owner of orchard who has installed mini grade line will be rewarded with Horticulture incentives. “So that the other orchardists will get encouragement Department is trying to make a beneficial and easy road map for apple Growers & horticulture department has already submitted a new policy & proposal for future development of this sector.”