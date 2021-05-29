Appointment of Arun Kumar as CS

Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) today welcomed the appointment of Dr Arun Kumar Mehta as new Chief Secretary of Union Territory of J&K.

While hailing appointment of Mehta’s appointment for top post of Chief Secretary, FCIK President Shahid Kamili in a statement called his appointment as right man for the right job at right time. “He is known for his bold decisions for steering bruised economy of J&K as Finance Commissioner which will definitely help in addressing the economic woes of J&K,” he said.

He said that industry will always remain grateful for his much needed stimulus during his tenure as Financial Commissioner.

“He has been of immense help to industry and trade for providing interest subvention from time to time. He reinforced JK bank with adequate capital infusion; which has been directly or indirectly a tremendous support to Business in Kashmir,” he said.

His coming out with different financial packages for upliftment of J&K Industry as Financial Commissioner Finance reflects his understanding of the need of the result oriented initiatives at Government level.

Kamili said that industry is very hopeful of his continued support to industry and FCIK assures him all support for the important position to improve the business environment of J&K.

FCIK Secretary General Ovees Qadir Jamie said that we are looking at Arun Kumar as a person who can rejuvenate the Industrial Sector and get back in track the beleaguered economy of J&K. Our expectation from him are very high as he has in-depth knowledge of the J&K Business Sector.