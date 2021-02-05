Area expansion for high value Exotic vegetable starts in Kupwara

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Imam Din today kick started Area expansion for high value Exotic vegetable seeds for raising of seedlings under protected conditions on the onset of spring 2021.

The DDC also inaugurated sowing of Exotic high value vegetable seeds in departmental Hi-Tech Poly Houses at Organic Vegetable Farm Kupwara and distributed the Kitchen Garden (KG) seed kits among the women Self Help Groups (SHGs) of the District.

The DDC directed the Agriculture officers to launch the programme on a mass scale basis in the district.

On the occasion, it was informed that the department has a programme to replace 10 percent of open pollinated vegetable seeds by High Value Exotic /Hybrid Vegetable Seeds, which amounts to the tune of 500 hectares to make the district self-sufficient in vegetables in future.