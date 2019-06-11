ARG Automobiles unveils Jeep Compass Trailhawk in Kashmir

Also Read | Jeep Compass Trail Hawk unveiled in Srinagar

ARG Automobiles Pvt Ltd, authorized dealers for Fiat Chrysler Automobile India, on Tuesday unveiled the much-awaited SUV Jeep Compass Trailhawk in Srinagar.

The unveiling ceremony was held in presence of MD Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh, Director Rahiba Gulzar, Sales Head Shabir Ahsan Bhat , staff members and customers, a spokesperson of ARG said.

“Jeep Compass has impressed one and all ever since its launch, now Jeep Compass Trailhawk is creating the bench mark in the segment of SUV. We are unveiling the vehicle today the prices will be declared soon,” a spokesperson said.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is Trail Rated . This badge is not given, it’s earned. Every Trail Rated 4×4 Jeep vehicle has succeeded against a series of gruelling tests in five categories: Traction, Water Fording, Maneuverability, Articulation, and Ground Clearance.