Business
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 11, 2019, 11:58 PM

ARG Automobiles unveils Jeep Compass Trailhawk in Kashmir

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 11, 2019, 11:58 PM
Pic : Mubashir Khan/GK

ARG Automobiles Pvt Ltd, authorized dealers for Fiat Chrysler Automobile India, on Tuesday unveiled the much-awaited SUV Jeep Compass Trailhawk in Srinagar.

The unveiling ceremony was held in presence of MD Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh, Director Rahiba Gulzar, Sales Head Shabir Ahsan Bhat , staff members and customers, a spokesperson of ARG said.

Trending News

KATHUA VERDICT|3 awarded life term, 3 others 5-year jail, 1 acquitted

Jammu and Kashmir crime branch to probe supply of e-challan devices to traffic cops

Crime Branch likely to challenge sentence part

Omar, Mehbooba, Sajad, Faesal, others hail verdict

Of officers whose hard work won conviction for accused

“Jeep Compass has impressed one and all ever since its launch, now Jeep Compass Trailhawk is creating the bench mark in the segment of SUV. We are unveiling the vehicle today the prices will be declared soon,” a spokesperson said.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is Trail Rated . This badge is not given, it’s earned. Every Trail Rated 4×4 Jeep vehicle has succeeded against a series of gruelling tests in five categories: Traction, Water Fording, Maneuverability, Articulation, and Ground Clearance.

Related News