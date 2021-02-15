ARG launches 2021 Jeep compass in Srinagar

The world’s most recognised and most capable Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) brand Jeep, today announced the market launch of the New Jeep Compass in Srinagar priced from Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Srinagar).

“As Jeep celebrates its eight decade, the brand is entering an exciting phase in its legendary history. In addition to the launch of the New Jeep Compass, the milestone will also be marked with the launch of the 80th Anniversary Limited Edition. In addition to a choice of four trims, 11 variants and 7 colours, the New Jeep Compass will be available in three variants of the 80th Anniversary Limited Edition,” ARG automobiles said in a statement.

The New Compass will be offered with a choice of a 6-speed Manual and 7-speed DDCT transmission, newly introduced in the Sport (petrol variant)by popular customer demand.

Three All-wheel Drive (AWD) variants, with the legendary Jeep Active Drive and Jeep SelecTerrain® 4×4 system, will be available with the combination of 2.0-litre turbo-diesel with the 9-speed automatic transmission, across three trims – Limited (0), Model ‘S’ and the 80th Anniversary Edition. Cruise Control is offered as a standard feature in all 9-speed automatic, AWD variants.

The New Jeep Compass is available in seven colours, three of which are new – Techno Metallic Green, Galaxy Blue and Bright White, once again by popular customer demand, the statement said.

“The 80th Anniversary model is a Limited Edition package from Jeep brand’s global portfolio.

This special edition comes with body painted front and rear fascia, sill moulding and fender flares, gloss black front grille, black dual-tone roof, black mirrors, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, automatic LED reflector headlamps, rain sensing wipers and 1B-inch granite crystal alloy wheels. It will have a sporty all-black interior, with the 10.1-inch U Connect-5 infotainment touchscreen and loaded with Connected features, as well as six airbags. The 80th Anniversary version also comes with Jeep brand heritage insignia on the exterior, on the front seats and also on the front passenger side instrument panel (IP). Made in India, it will be available to customers in all seven colours,” it said.

The New Jeep Compass retains its well-engineered architecture and pedigree of safety. It comes packed with 50+ safety and security features, which are standard across the range.

“These features include but are not limited to: Automatic head lamps and rain-sensing wipers, Electronic parking brake, Hill hold and hill descent control, Selec Terrain 4×4 system, Hot stamped & laser welded panels with special TRIP steels, Frequency Damped Suspension (FSD) – a technology used in sports cars, Six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Panic Brake Assist, Brake Lock Differential, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Hydraulic Boost Compensation, Ready-alert Braking, Rainy Brake Support and much more,” the statement added.