Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 12:30 AM

Arise Honda Srinagar launches New Grazia Sports edition scooty

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 12:30 AM
GK Photo

Arise Honda Hyderpora Bypass Srinagar today launched the New Grazia Sports edition scooty.

According to a statement, the unveiling was done by Chief Guests AzharDy.SP, Tariq Ahmad SHO Saddar Police Station and Owais Ahmad, Inspector. Managing Directors of Arise Honda Sajjad Ahmad Beigh, Omar Beigh and Sales Manager SohailBhat were present on the occasion.

Trending News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

“In the event the customers were informed about the features of the vehicles such as  Double Lid External Fuel Fill, Engine Start/Stop Switch, LED DC Headlamp, Bigger front Wheel with Telescopic Suspension, Silent Start with ACG, 10% More Mileage, Front Disc Brake all New Sporty  Graphics in Dual Tone Colour. Sports edition is available in 2 colours with Ex Showroom Rs: 84,130,” the statement reads.

“Grazia Sports is  readily available at the dealership. Further now one can book the vehicle from the comfort of your home without stepping out. The customer needs to logon to www.arisehonda.com and book any Honda vehicle and get the delivery at your door step,” Sohail said.

Related News