Arise Honda Srinagar launches New Grazia Sports edition scooty

Arise Honda Hyderpora Bypass Srinagar today launched the New Grazia Sports edition scooty.

According to a statement, the unveiling was done by Chief Guests AzharDy.SP, Tariq Ahmad SHO Saddar Police Station and Owais Ahmad, Inspector. Managing Directors of Arise Honda Sajjad Ahmad Beigh, Omar Beigh and Sales Manager SohailBhat were present on the occasion.

“In the event the customers were informed about the features of the vehicles such as Double Lid External Fuel Fill, Engine Start/Stop Switch, LED DC Headlamp, Bigger front Wheel with Telescopic Suspension, Silent Start with ACG, 10% More Mileage, Front Disc Brake all New Sporty Graphics in Dual Tone Colour. Sports edition is available in 2 colours with Ex Showroom Rs: 84,130,” the statement reads.

“Grazia Sports is readily available at the dealership. Further now one can book the vehicle from the comfort of your home without stepping out. The customer needs to logon to www.arisehonda.com and book any Honda vehicle and get the delivery at your door step,” Sohail said.