AROC shifts all official work to e-mode

Chairing a meeting at Srinagar office, AROC J&K and Ladakh, Haamid Bukhari has advised all the concerned stakeholders not to visit the office due to recent spike in COVID 19 cases.

All the official work has already been shifted to electronic mode and the office has always been responsive to the problems and queries of the stakeholders by virtual hearing/Video Conferencing and other such means, reads a statement.

The helpline numbers and emails are already been designated. It is pertinent to mention that last year during the lockdown, Registrar of Companies Offices across the Country were also notified among the offices rendering essential services.