Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 12:46 AM

AROC shifts all official work to e-mode

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 12:46 AM

Chairing a meeting at Srinagar office, AROC J&K and Ladakh, Haamid Bukhari has advised all the concerned stakeholders not to visit the office due to recent spike in COVID 19 cases.

All the official work has already been shifted to electronic mode and the office has always been responsive to the problems and queries of the stakeholders by virtual hearing/Video Conferencing and other such means, reads a statement.

Trending News

Healthcare institutes rue delay in payments under Sehat scheme

Education Deptt proposes massive infra upgradation in Govt schools

GK File/Aman Farooq

Teachers continue to test positive

Representational Image

9 shops sealed in Tangmarg

The helpline numbers and emails are already been designated. It is pertinent to mention that last year during the lockdown, Registrar of Companies Offices across the Country were also notified among the offices rendering essential services.

Related News