Around 6000 stakeholders covered during vaccination drive for tourism workers

Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Sarmad Hafeez held detailed deliberations with representatives of Hoteliers Club here today and discussed the overall obtaining situation in tourism sector.

The Tourism Secretary apprised the delegation about the efforts being made by the Department to strengthen and stabilize infrastructure and facilities at tourist places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonmarg and other destinations. He said he has already passed instructions about the quality and standard audit of facilities and equipment at Gulmarg and immediate repairs of any equipment at the earliest there so that the same is ready before the onset of winter season.

Sarmad informed the deputation that he has deputed an expert team from Royal Springs Golf Course to Gulmarg to upscale and improve the local Golf Course, considered among the few old courses in the country. Similarly, he said, the Department is taking steps to make Sonmarg as a winter destination by adding some snow activity features this year so that more and more snow enthusiasts would be attracted once the COVID situation improves.

The deputation thanked the Tourism Secretary for the efforts of using the current lean times for stabilizing and improving basic infrastructure and facilities in tourism. They specifically thanked for undertaking a special vaccination drive for the members of the tourism fraternity.

Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo; President, Hoteliers Club, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

Later, the Secretary Tourism had a round of the Royal Springs Golf Course to inspect the maintenance and upkeep of the turfs and greens. He directed proper and regular maintenance of the Course.

MD, Golf Development Authority, Javed Humayun Bakshi and other officials of the RSGC accompanied the Secretary during the inspection.

Meanwhile, the special vaccination drive launched by the Tourism concluded today. Around six thousand tourism stakeholders got themselves inoculated during the drive which included Airport Taxi Stand staff, staff of hotels, guest houses, travel agencies, restaurants, houseboats, ponywallas, shikarawallas. The staff of SKICC, Kashmir Golf Course, JKTDC and RSGC were also vaccinated during the drive.

It may be mentioned here that in Srinagar the vaccination centres for tourism players were established at TRC, Srinagar, Nigeen Club, Nehru Park and Raj Bagh where the members of tourism trade were inoculated. Similarly, the tourism players were inoculated at the famous tourist destinations of Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Doodpathri and Yousmarg.