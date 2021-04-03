Art station inaugurated at Jawahar Nagar

Art Station, a state of art show room for painting materials, first of its kind was inaugurated by internationally reputed artist Masood Hussain at Jawahar Nagar in presence of reputed people from the field of art and literature.

According to a statement issued here, Masood Hussain expressed his satisfaction on having such a facility in the town which will help local art scenario to grow. “Imtiyaz Bashir the person behind this unique venture said that canvass the most important material for painting will be available at 25 percent less price as they manufacture it too,” it said.

Those who were present on the occasion include Zamir Ashai, Rashid Makhdoomi, Naushad Gayoor, senior citizens and artists in the field of painting.