Artisan awareness camp held at Budgam

Continuing the awareness drive for the artisans, weavers and the target groups associated with the cooperatives, Department of Handicrafts & Handloom Budgam organised a mega awareness camp at Brari Pathri Kani Dagan Char-e-Shareef in which 300 artisans and weavers of the adjacent areas participated.

The speakers on the occasion made the participants aware about the benefits of forming cooperatives and availing other benefits through various other schemes. In addition the participants were made aware about the recent endevours of the LG administration including capital infusion in the cooperative sector in Handicrafts and Handlooms, and enhancement in the stipend of the trainees at elementary and advanced levels.

Onspot registration certificates were issued to atleast thirty cooperative self help groups and other artisans. The participants in the camps were informed about the schemes with special focus on credit card scheme for individual artisans, financial support for Industrial Cooperatives, state award scheme and about the marketing of the products.

The speakers stressed on the benefits that can be availed by the groups once they come under the ambit of cooperatives and strengthen and extend partnership between themselves. Moreover representatives from School of Designs Srinagar gave the live presentation and demonstration about the current market trends and new designs.

The weavers applauded the efforts of the Department in general and Director Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir in particular for reaching out to the remote areas.

The camp assumed special significance in view of the recent orders of the LG Administration with regard to the enhancement of the stipend to the trainees of the elementary and advanced training centres of the Handicrafts & Handloom Department.