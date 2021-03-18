Business, Today's Paper
Artisan awareness camp organised at Budgam

Department of Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir today organised mega awareness camp at Gurwaith Kalan Budgam.

The main thrust in the camp was on spot registration of the potential artisans at their doorsteps. The participants in the camps were informed about the schemes with special focus on credit card scheme for individual artisans, financial support for Industrial Cooperatives , state award scheme and about the schemes with regard to the  marketing of their products .

The speakers encouraged the target groups to enroll in the craft training programmes of the Department so as to generate employment opportunities for themselves.

